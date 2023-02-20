Rain chances will dip, but temperatures will climb Tues-Wed

TUESDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight
A front moving across our area will continue to bring us a few more spotty showers and lots of clouds/some fog overnight tonight. We’ll otherwise be mild for this time of year, but occasionally windy. Low temps tonight for most will fall into the 40s.

PLANNER
Tuesday will bring a bit more sunshine, and we’ll be warm for this time of year and still breezy. High temps Tuesday afternoon should top off in the 50s for most. Tuesday night, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies re-develop and a few passing showers will be possible late Tuesday night-early Wednesday AM (but it will be far from a wash-out) as the frontal boundary stays stalled across our area, and pushes north into midweek as a warm front. Low temps Tuesday evening will hold in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Futurecast
Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies, and only the slim chance of a stray shower or two. The main story mid-late week is just how unseasonably warm we will get! High Wed PM should hit the mid 60s-low 70s! The same can be said for Thursday, though we look a little more unsettled that day with showers becoming more likely again.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Another temp drop will happen at the very end of the week again...

STAY TUNED!

