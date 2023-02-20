Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California