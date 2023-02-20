Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

Coal City, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, Independence high school hosted the inaugural Unsigned Senior Showcase. At the showcase, a ton of the best West Virginia high school football players came to perform drills for some of the local college football teams in an attempt to pursue the next level.

The event started at 1 p.m. and went to 3 p.m. where players started with group drills with the 40 yard dash, three cone drill and long jump. Then afterwards players moved to individual drills based on their position.

