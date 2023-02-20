Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

The showcase brought local college football coaches to scout some of the best West Virginia football players
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST
Coal City, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, Independence high school hosted the inaugural Unsigned Senior Showcase. At the showcase, a ton of the best West Virginia high school football players came to perform drills for some of the local college football teams in an attempt to pursue the next level.

The event started at 1 p.m. and went to 3 p.m. where players started with group drills with the 40 yard dash, three cone drill and long jump. Then afterwards players moved to individual drills based on their position.

