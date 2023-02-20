Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
A threatening post led to the lockdown Monday morning.
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -On Monday, Graham Middle School went on lockdown. According to a post made by the school, a threat regarding Graham Middle School was found on social media. However, they report that the author of the post was an adolescent who admitted to sending the message “as a joke.” The school also reports that all students are safe.
