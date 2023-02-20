In Focus: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes

It’s called Blackberry Winter, and it also provides beds to those in need.
The non-profit has provided hundreds of pieces of furniture and beds.
The non-profit has provided hundreds of pieces of furniture and beds.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Blackberry Winter is a non-profit, based in Tazewell County, Virginia. Its goal is to provide furniture and beds to people in need. Since its founding in 2018, it has furnished 282 homes and given more than 700 beds, according to the non-profit’s founder Teri Crawford Brown.

Blackberry Winter works exclusively out of storage units in Cedar Bluff. Click here to watch a story about Blackberry Winter which aired on WVVA in Nov. 2022.

As for the non-profit’s name, Crawford Brown said the inspiration came from a loved one.

“Blackberry Winter is an Appalachian saying that refers to a cold period in May. My mawmaw always called it a cold snap,” said Crawford Brown.

Getting in touch:

Crawford Brown is also a professional motivational speaker. To learn more and to get in touch with her, email her at tericrawfordbrown@gmail.com

Who is featured in this edition of In Focus?

On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Crawford Brown and Jorge Rey, the man who created a documentary about Blackberry Winter in 2022.

Where can I learn more about Blackberry Winter?

Click here to watch a preview interview of the full 30-minute episode. Go here, to view the non-profit’s website. Visit the YouTube page here to watch the full documentary for free.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

The non-profit helps provide furniture and beds to people in need.
The non-profit helps provide furniture and beds to people in need.
The non-profit was featured in a documentary, which is available to watch for free on YouTube.
The non-profit was featured in a documentary, which is available to watch for free on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

Latest News

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
The individual broke into the convenience store and stole multiple e-cigarettes.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating suspect
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
RDP presented an ERS to Ranielle Elementary on Monday. Pictured left to right are Ranielle...
Ranielle Elementary presented Emergency Response Shield by Ranielle Police Department