Fayette County Assessor recognized for exemplary public service

Richard Shelton Memorial Award
Richard Shelton Memorial Award(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Earlier this month, a Fayette County employee received an exciting distinction. Fayette County Assessor Harvey “Eddie” Young was awarded the Richard Shelton Memorial Award, which was given at the West Virginia Association of Counties meeting on Feb. 6.

Young has been the Fayette County Assessor for 19 years and has worked in the office for more than three decades.

He says it is an honor to have his career recognized.

“...I had no idea that I would be even considered for that award,” he shared. “I wasn’t trying to get it or anything like that. It just happened and it was a very huge surprise and I’m blessed to receive that.”

Young’s award says it was given to commemorate his “exemplary career in public service.” Young, however, attributes his success to his office team.

