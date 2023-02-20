A cold front will bring showers to the region today

Cooler conditions are expected today but a big warm up is on the way
By Collin Rogers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Showers will make their way into the region today as a cold front approaches. We’ll see a better chance of rain around lunchtime with some hit-or-miss showers possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s. Breezy conditions are expected today too.

Some off-and-on showers are possible tonight; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s overnight.

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow but most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will also pick up tomorrow with gusts upwards of 25-35 mph at times.

Very mild air will move in for the middle of the week. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some occasional showers are possible, but it looks far from a washout.

Some cooler weather returns as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. That cooler air will come along with a better chance of rain as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

