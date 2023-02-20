Chance the dog finds new home in New York

Chance the pit bull
Chance the pit bull(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Galax, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance the dog has found a forever home in upstate New York.

WDBJ7 covered his story in January.

He was rescued from an abusive home before he was taken in by Out of the Pits, a rescue mission for pit bulls.

Chance’s new owners say he’s a happy, healthy and loving dog.

“He’s absolutely wonderful,” owner Juan Lopez said. “We don’t understand how he’s so friendly and loving and for what he’s been through. He’s great.”

Lopez says Chance is recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Becky Taylor
Beckley woman finds power through fitness while battling MS
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property

Latest News

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI; brother will be acting coach
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale