Black History Month Prominent Figures: Beverly White

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Beverly White was the first African American woman to hold the title of Mayor in Lewisburg.

Her son, Virgil White, was the first Black Fire Chief in South Charleston.

“It is a first, and I realize that so many people fought for me to have the right to be the Mayor of Lewisburg,” said Mayor White.

Beverly White has lived in the City of Lewisburg her entire life. She served on the city council for 16 years as the first black woman, and in 2019, she added to that title by becoming the first Black female mayor of the city.

“So many people have fought for me to have the right to be the Mayor of Lewisburg through the civil rights movement, so I knew I had a responsibility not just to our African American communities but to all communities because we have to work together,” said Mayor White.

Becoming mayor wasn’t an easy task for White. She said she’s had her own trials and tribulations along her journey, but now, she’s the face of the city she grew up in.

“I have lived through the integration part of life and to know that now I am the face of the city, to know that I represent us and all of Lewisburg, it just shows what your city can be when you work together,” said Mayor White.

White isn’t just making history. She’s also improving the city. During her time as mayor, Lewisburg was named the most inclusive city by WV Living in 2021.

“We have a diverse group of people who live here, not just from our medical school but people who have moved to the community. I am a lifelong resident of Lewisburg and have not wanted to live anywhere else. We just see people who want to come move and be here because we are a safe community,” said Mayor White.

When asked what little Beverly would say if she could see where she is now, White simply said …

“Wow because that’s how I feel at times because of how far we’ve come as a country. Everyone has a chance to be who they want to be and dreams the dream they want to have. My son was a prime example of that in South Charleston. You just have to believe in yourself and know you are worthy of all you dream of,” Mayor White said.

