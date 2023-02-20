Beckley woman finds power through fitness while battling MS

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Becky Taylor, 51, was diagnosed with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in May of 2018 at the age of 46.

At the time, she was working as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at a nursing home in Charleston. Her days were long, and she often found herself working 12-hour shifts, but that never mattered to her. She just loved helping people.

Without warning, she went from caring for patients to becoming one...

“I lost my ability to work, to drive and my whole life changed.”

MS is a disease that attacks and damages the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. For Taylor, it meant she was wheelchair-bound with no use of her left arm, and worse of all, she was unable to do what she loves: helping others.

But she didn’t let any of that stop her.

As soon as she was discharged from a two-week stay in the hospital, she got to work. Every day for three years she took her wheelchair to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia pool in Beckley for water aerobics. Each day, she did a little more to grow her strength and eventually she was walking upstairs to find the weight room.

Today, she works out roughly 20 hours a week. She deadlifts 140 pounds, has completed a 50-mile swim challenge, finished her first 5k race, dances, and, most importantly, enjoys each day that she has.

“It gets me through the worst days of my life of just being able to be here,” Taylor shared. “There’s a mountain of help out there if you just want to get help and focus on getting better and just put the work in.”

In May of 2022, Taylor did what her doctors thought was impossible. She transitioned to walking with a single cane due to her routine exercise.

She will tell you the gym has completely changed her life, not just for the sake of her body, but for her mental health as well.

“I’m so thankful that there’s a gym that I can come to and I get treated like everybody else that walks in the door that doesn’t have a disability. I don’t get looked down upon. I fit in here. I feel like I have friends here.”

Taylor says her journey wasn’t easy. Since her diagnosis, she’s battled memory loss, congestive heart failure, infections and more.

“When I think about where I was versus where I’m at or if I try to get scared of, ‘If tomorrow I can’t walk, what am I going to do?’ I just come in here and get my exercise and do my best...

“Every day when I’m doing stuff, I have to re-teach myself. When I’m walking, I forget. When I’m swimming, I forget. I constantly forget what I’m doing but being in a gym and seeing people doing the same thing, it constantly teaches me, “You can do it.’ ‘Just go ahead.’ ‘You can do it, Becky.’ ‘Do not be scared.’ ‘You can do it.’”

In her darkest days, Taylor found her determination and used it to light her way. Now, she wants to share that message with others.

“I would love to be able to help other people, to get other people to come to these classes that don’t look perfect, that can’t walk perfect, that... have challenges and just let them know, I can do it. You can do it. Together.”

Since her original diagnosis, Taylor’s condition has progressed, but she’ll tell you she’s never felt better. In her goal to help others, she is working toward becoming an instructor at the Beckley Y and she also wants to become certified in chair aerobics to help those who are wheelchair-bound.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.