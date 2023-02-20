“Anime Club” returns to Princeton Public Library

The first meeting will feature an episode of “Spy x Family”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Princeton Public Library will be holding a new club tomorrow for those who are fans of anime. For those who don’t know, anime refers to Japanese animation, and it’s growing in popularity here in the U.S. The library’s anime club will feature a new show every meeting, with the first one being “Spy x Family,” a show about a spy and an assassin raising a kid for a secret mission. Elizabeth Buchanan, the library’s Youth Service Coordinator and an organizer for the club says the library has held an anime club before but anime’s resurgence brought it back over a decade later.

“It’s the first one that we’ve had since I was in middle school so at least ten years since the last one...” says Buchanan, “...I’ve noticed that there’s been a rise in popularity with anime since we first tried it. And I think it’s a good way to get teens coming to the library...”

For those interested, anime club will start at five o’clock Tuesday, February 21st and will meet again every other month. Buchanan also recommends the library’s collection of “manga” or graphic novels from which many anime are based.

