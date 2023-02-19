Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property

KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Walmart in the Town of Kimball, WV first opened its doors in 2006 and would be an economic driver for the community and McDowell County for a decade before closing up shop and eventually selling the property to retail chain, Rural King.

[There was] the sense of relief that we knew now this building is in local control and you’re not looking at a multimillion dollar company selling the building for 2-3 million more than what it’s worth which stops the growth,” said Mayor Adam Gianato.

Seven years after it closed in 2016, the town now owns the property boasting 25 acres, parking lots 97,000 square feet of building and some wooded area as well.

“The day that they called me from Rural King. We just want to let you know we just FedEx’d you deed overnight.

It was little bit of a surprise.”

The mayor of Kimball told our Joshua Bolden, he is really excited to have the prospects come in the door. He is also wants to hear from our communities.

“There is the option to break this space down. There’s the option that one manufacturing facility could go in this space here,” said Gianato,

“I would like to see a contract or lease even in the beginning stages sometime in the middle of the year.”

Other than repairing a few skylights leaking when it rains and minor cosmetic adjustments. It’s structurally sound even retaining its safety and security infrastructure.

“Anything that happens in this building will affect some of everybody in this county. Some of southern WV because the revenue, the taxes, the jobs anything that can happen here will grow out,” said Gianato.

If you would like to provide suggestions or are interested in utilizing space on the property email Adam Gianato at mayor@kimballwv.gov anytime or call 304-585-7913

Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.