Tigers win matchup over Patriots to advance in sectional

Shady Spring, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Independence Patriots in the first game of the region three section one tournament where the winner will face the one seed Pikeview Panthers.

The Tigers got out to a quick start and led by 20-8 near the end of the first half. However, a water leek led to the game being moved to the second gym and resuming play with 2:29 left in the first half. Independence would start to make a run in the second half though, and make it a 30-27 game, but Shady Spring would finish it out to win 37-29.

