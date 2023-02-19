Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Ribbon cutting for "Stop N Playville"
New day care service opens in Lerona
WVSP searching for suspects after shooting in Fayette County.
UPDATE: Suspects caught in Oak Hill shooting
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Fayette County 4-H holds “Winter Disk Golf Tournament”
Fayette County 4-H holds “Winter Disk Golf Tournament”
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say