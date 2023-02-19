Local foundation & Bluefield, WV police provide personal libraries for Wade Center children
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Community Foundations of the Virginias is children curate their own personal at-home libraries.
The foundation teamed up with the Bluefield, WV Police Department to host the ‘Winter Warmer Book Fair at the Wade Center.
Several officers handed out multiple books to our area children who were able to take six books each home in total.
The Wade Center is a faith- based nonprofit after school organization which works with children in-need between the ages of 6 to 12 years-old.
More information can be found on wadecenter.com or by calling (304) 323-3777 Monday - Friday.
