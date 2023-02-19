Local foundation & Bluefield, WV police provide personal libraries for Wade Center children

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Community Foundations of the Virginias is children curate their own personal at-home libraries.

The foundation teamed up with the Bluefield, WV Police Department to host the ‘Winter Warmer Book Fair at the Wade Center.

Several officers handed out multiple books to our area children who were able to take six books each home in total.

The Wade Center is a faith- based nonprofit after school organization which works with children in-need between the ages of 6 to 12 years-old.

More information can be found on wadecenter.com or by calling (304) 323-3777 Monday - Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Ribbon cutting for "Stop N Playville"
New day care service opens in Lerona
WVSP searching for suspects after shooting in Fayette County.
UPDATE: Suspects caught in Oak Hill shooting
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

BVPD receives drone for search & rescue operations thanks to donation from local foundation
BVPD receives drone for search & rescue operations thanks to donation from local foundation
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Black History Month Parade takes place in Bluefield
Black History Month Parade takes place in Bluefield
A trio of markers honoring unmarked graves in the African American section at the Maple Hill...
Unveiling ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery for marker honoring more than 100 African Americans