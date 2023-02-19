Local foundation & Bluefield, WV police provide personal libraries for Wade Center children

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Community Foundations of the Virginias is children curate their own personal at-home libraries.

The foundation teamed up with the Bluefield, WV Police Department to host the ‘Winter Warmer Book Fair at the Wade Center.

Several officers handed out multiple books to our area children who were able to take six books each home in total.

The Wade Center is a faith- based nonprofit after school organization which works with children in-need between the ages of 6 to 12 years-old.

The Wade Center provides a safe, creative place for at-risk elementary school children to receive after-school help with their homework, reading and math skills, and computer proficiency. Three tutors and volunteers assist them, and local professionals provide weekly classes in art and music, as well as devotionals. We serve the students healthy snacks and dinner, and the children go home on Thursdays with a bag of easily opened and prepared food for the weekend.

More information can be found on wadecenter.com or by calling (304) 323-3777 Monday - Friday.

