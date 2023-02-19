It will be a cool and damp start to the work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for one more evening, before a front heads into our area to start the work week. We’ll see increasing clouds and the breeze will pick up tonight, but we should otherwise stay fair and mild for this time of year. Low temps should drop into the 40s for most.

LIGHT RAIN ON MONDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see developing rain by Monday morning, and showers look to be on and off throughout the day. As of now, the flood risk should stay minimal/nil, as this rain should be on lighter end.

LESS THAN AN INCH (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy as well, with gusts at times over 20-30 MPH.

COOL AND WET ON MONDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

High temps will be cooler, in the upper 40s-low 50s Monday afternoon. Monday night, we’ll see a few more showers here and there, and low temps will fall back into the 40s (still warm for this time of year).

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

The front coming in tomorrow will then stall across our area into Tuesday-Wednesday. Though we won’t see a wash-out either day, we’ll see spotty showers and lingering clouds. Highs will be abnormally warm by midweek as southerly wind flow builds in at the surface and aloft. Highs will push into the 60s and 70s by Wed-Thursday.

RECORD WARMTH THIS WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure along the boundary looks to bring wider-spread precipitation and a cool-down by the weekend...

RAIN CHANCE (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

