Fayette County 4-H holds “Winter Disk Golf Tournament”

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) -If you visited the Fayette County Park Sunday morning, you may have seen groups of people walking around throwing plastic disks into baskets. That was “disk golf,” and the people playing it were competing in the Fayette County 4-H Winter Disk Golf Tournament. If you haven’t heard of the sport, Seth Neily, a passionate disk golf player at the event, says it’s like the classic “ball golf” but has some differences.

“We, instead of a hole in the ground, we use chain baskets to catch the disks, and we have sharp, high-speed drivers and little, slower putters,” says Neily.

The players weren’t just playing for fun, however. The tournament helped raise money for kids in the Fayette County 4-H program to go to camp this summer.

“All funds raised will be providing camp scholarships for Fayette County 4-H members....” says J.R. Davis, the West Virginia University Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development and one of the organizers for the event, “...So as of right now, with our fifteen teams, we’ve raised enough money to send five kids to camp this year.”

“I do love supporting the 4-H camp... I think it’s an amazing thing what they do for all the kids around here, and I love playing disk golf with all my friends,” says Neily.

This was the fourth year the 4-H held this tournament, continuing to help children attend the camp.

Davis adds, the 4-H will be holding their summer camp on July 10th - 14th at the Fayette County Park.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.