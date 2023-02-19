BVPD receives drone for search & rescue operations thanks to donation from local foundation

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - They are one of the agencies who protect and serve our communities and over in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department has announced it has new equipment to help in its efforts to keep our communities safe.

BVPD has a drone to enhance its ability in performing search and rescue operations.

Chief Shane Gunter pictured alongside one of his officers and the new drone are courtesy its Facebook page.

The department was able to purchase the tool thanks to a donation from the Community Foundation of the Virginias.

