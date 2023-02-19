Black History Month Parade takes place in Bluefield

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community members gathered today to celebrate Black History Month with a parade in Bluefield, West Virginia

Parade goers gathered at the Hardy Street playground and marched to the historic Black University Bluefield State. Attendees tell WVVA that events like this are important to honor the history of African Americans in the area.

We’re doing this just to celebrate Black history. We don’t have a lot going on in this city. So three of us decided to put together a small parade today,” said parade organizer Deborah Trixie Saunders.

“I’m glad that they decided to do this because everyone needs to know. We’ve done enough work that we don’t have to celebrate a month we could celebrate all year round. But during this month we want everyone to be sure to celebrate Black history,” said parade marshal Mary Frances Brammer.

The organizers say that although this is Bluefield’s first Black History Month parade, it will not be the last. They hope to make it an annual tradition.

