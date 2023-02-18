Unveiling ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery for marker honoring more than 100 African Americans

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Today a historic ceremony took place-- a trio of markers honoring unmarked graves in the African American section at the Maple Hill cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia were unveiled.

“When I was a little girl my mom would bring me and my brothers here and she would say, “My mother and father are buried somewhere over there,” But that was when the cemetery had been neglected,” said Susie Green, a community member and descendent of the interred.

Green returned to the area 40 years later to find he cemetery had fallen even further into disrepair.

“I just wanted to see all the ancestors who had been hidden back and neglected and abandoned almost. I wanted to see them, honored respected,” said Green.

Green and the Town of Bluefield began working to clear the brush.

“It’s just so wonderful to clearly see the grave markers and to know where our ancestors are. And this is where they planned to be and planned for us to see them after they were gone,” said Sarah Hall who has family members buried in the cemetery.

When the debris cleared it became evident not all markers were legible or even still in existence. So three markers were created with 100 names of those who passed. Green’s 99 year old grandmother never located the headstones of her parents.

“She for the first time will be able to put flowers on this memorial,” said Green.

Many other descendants of the buried were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony.

“We have a special connection to this because our grandfather Arthur Bradshaw is buried right down there. It’s a family day as well,” said Carol Oakes.

“We’re all descendants of Cheshire Froe. And the name Froe came from this instrument.” said William Moon. Moon added that his ancestor chose the name Froe following being freed from enslavement. Froe went on to become a Magistrate in McDowell County before being laid to rest in Maple Hill.

“It’s just that long line of our family being here and that’s so important because there is so many of them here,” said Hall who is also a descendant of Froe.

The markers not only comfort those in attendance today, but stand to educate generations to come.

“We can’t show them their face but we can say this is where your grandfather lies,” said Oakes.

“I think it’s important for the kids. We were raised with our mom and our uncles telling us our history,” said Olga Hurt, also a descendant of Cheshire Froe.

A testament to resilience and love, these markers will now protect the memory of the African Americans who chose this land to be their final resting place.

