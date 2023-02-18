Temperatures trending up into next week

Clouds will begin to build back into the region overnight; however, we look to stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most tonight.

A gorgeous day is in store for our Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll notice partly cloudy conditions during the morning hours with mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest and could be breezy at times.

As we head into the workweek, a frontal system will stall across our region. That will provide us with rounds of rain throughout next week. A few off-and-on showers look to move into the region on Monday as high temperatures top off in the 50s for most.

We’ll see a better chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain could be heavy at times. We are keeping an eye on the potential for some localized flooding issues, especially since the ground is so saturated from our last heavy rain event. Temperatures look to warm up into the 50s and 60s for most on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures should climb into the 60s and 70s. These very mild conditions will come along with the chance for some spotty showers at times.

We look to cool down a bit as we round out the workweek and enter into next weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

