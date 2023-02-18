Hall and Hass advance to semis at VHSL state championship

Salem, Va. (WVVA) - On Friday at the Salem Civic Center, ten local wrestler competed in the first round and quarterfinals of the Virginia High School League(VHSL) class two state championships. Five from Richlands, four from Tazewell and one from Graham high school competed.

In the first round, three wrestler advanced to the quarterfinals after winning in the first round. Two Richland wrestler, Andrew Boyd at 144lbs and Connor Cole at 175lbs, advanced and Drake Young at 106lbs for Tazewell advanced. Issac Muncy at 165lbs and Michael Young at 150lbs for Tazewell were eliminated in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, only two advanced to the semi-finals on Saturday. Talan Hall at 113bs for Tazewell and reigning state champion and Tristan Hass at 150lbs for Graham advanced. The other six wrestlers lost in their quarterfinal matches: Drake Young at 106lbs for Tazewell, Chance Rose at 126lbs for Richlands, Wyatt Spencer at 132lbs for Richlands, Andrew Boyd at 144lbs for Richlands, and Kaden Dupree at 175lbs for Richlands.

