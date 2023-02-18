Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say

Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A prison guard previously working at a Louisiana corrections facility has been arrested on drug charges.

Louisiana authorities said 23-year-old Nyeisha Davis was taken into custody after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Davis was arrested with the assistance of narcotic agents and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the 23-year-old was caught with drugs during a routine scan at the prison.

According to officials, Davis was on probationary employment at the time of the incident and is no longer an employee at the prison. She was hired in September 2022.

Davis has been booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Authorities said she is facing charges that include the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
WVSP searching for suspects after shooting in Fayette County.
UPDATE: Suspects caught in Oak Hill shooting
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Black History Month Parade takes place in Bluefield
Black History Month Parade takes place in Bluefield
It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among...
Good Samaritan rescues lost dog on freeway
A trio of markers honoring unmarked graves in the African American section at the Maple Hill...
Unveiling ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery for marker honoring more than 100 African Americans
FILE - Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library on Feb....
Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting