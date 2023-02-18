Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice will play in-state college football, Cochran to WVU and Rice to Concord

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Princeton football players will stay in the Mountain state to compete at the college level.

QB Grant Cochran signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on and RB/LB Brodee Rice signed with the Concord Mountain Lions.

Cochran led the area in passing yards (1903) and touchdowns (29) this season.

Rice rushed for 650 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also had 11 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

