WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference today to announce a lawsuit against the federal government. Morrisey will be co-leading a coalition of 24 states to fight the Environmental Protection Agency and the new redefinition of the Waters of the United States. The rule gives the EPA jurisdiction over navigable waters – which under the new definition can include ponds, streams, and ditches. Morrisey says the rule is an example of unconstitutional government overreach and has vague wording – which could result in the EPA punishing those who didn’t mean to break any rules, such as farmers working on their own land.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who are deeply concerned – they don’t even know if they are subject to the rule. And then imagine if you’re not subject to the rule and you could get stuck with a penalty of up to 37,500 bucks a day,” says Morrisey.

Morrisey says the redefinition takes away rights from the West Virginian government which historically have had authority over its waterways.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.