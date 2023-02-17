WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA

Morrisey says newly redefined rules violate Constitution
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference today to announce a lawsuit against the federal government. Morrisey will be co-leading a coalition of 24 states to fight the Environmental Protection Agency and the new redefinition of the Waters of the United States. The rule gives the EPA jurisdiction over navigable waters – which under the new definition can include ponds, streams, and ditches. Morrisey says the rule is an example of unconstitutional government overreach and has vague wording – which could result in the EPA punishing those who didn’t mean to break any rules, such as farmers working on their own land.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who are deeply concerned – they don’t even know if they are subject to the rule. And then imagine if you’re not subject to the rule and you could get stuck with a penalty of up to 37,500 bucks a day,” says Morrisey.

Morrisey says the redefinition takes away rights from the West Virginian government which historically have had authority over its waterways.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
An indictment for murder is returned in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County.
Greenbrier County Grand Jury returns murder indictment on nearly decade-old cold case
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Suspect in Summers County murder waives hearing
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

Latest News

Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
Ethan Abbott is a student in Wyoming County, W.Va.
Students will wear red clothing to support classmate
The non-profit helps provide furniture and beds to people in need.
In Focus Preview: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes
CAPITOL BEAT: House bill paves way for cost sharing agreements on jail bill