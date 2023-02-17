UPDATE | Turnpike back open after Tractor-trailer crash

By Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE: 02/17/2023 @ 5:28 A.M.:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ both southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at mile marker 83.5 near Chelyan are back open Friday morning.

The lanes were shut down after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed.

The turnpike reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: 02/17/2023 @ 4:54 A.M.:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning crash Friday has both southbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike shutdown at this time.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received reports of a tractor-trailer that jack knifed on the southbound lanes.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The tractor-trailer is currently blocking both lanes along the turnpike near Chelyan, close to mile marker 83.5.

Metro 911 dispatchers say there are no injuries.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers got to the scene just before 4:45 a.m. Friday.

They tell WSAZ there is not a detour set up in the area, but that they don’t foresee the need for one.

This is a developing story.

