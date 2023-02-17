Students will wear red clothing to support classmate
Ethan Abbott is having surgery on Friday.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Wyoming County Board of Education posted on its Facebook asking students to wear red on Friday to support a classmate. His name is Ethan Abbott. On Friday Feb. 17, he will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor.
The board of education asks students who participate to post pictures online to show their support for Abbott.
To see the original post, visit its Facebook page here.
