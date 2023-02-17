Students will wear red clothing to support classmate

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Wyoming County Board of Education posted on its Facebook asking students to wear red on Friday to support a classmate. His name is Ethan Abbott. On Friday Feb. 17, he will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The board of education asks students who participate to post pictures online to show their support for Abbott.

To see the original post, visit its Facebook page here.

Ethan Abbott is a student in Wyoming County, W.Va. (Wyoming County Board of Education)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.