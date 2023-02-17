Students will wear red clothing to support classmate

Ethan Abbott is having surgery on Friday.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Wyoming County Board of Education posted on its Facebook asking students to wear red on Friday to support a classmate. His name is Ethan Abbott. On Friday Feb. 17, he will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The board of education asks students who participate to post pictures online to show their support for Abbott.

To see the original post, visit its Facebook page here.

Ethan Abbott is a student in Wyoming County, W.Va.
Ethan Abbott is a student in Wyoming County, W.Va.(Wyoming County Board of Education)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
An indictment for murder is returned in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County.
Greenbrier County Grand Jury returns murder indictment on nearly decade-old cold case
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Suspect in Summers County murder waives hearing
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

Latest News

Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA
The non-profit helps provide furniture and beds to people in need.
In Focus Preview: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes
CAPITOL BEAT: House bill paves way for cost sharing agreements on jail bill