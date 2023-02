CEDAR BLUFF Va. (WVVA) - Richlands jumped out to an early double-digit lead and then cruised to a 63-27 win over Tazewell.

The Blue Tornado will face the Marion Lady Scarlet Hurricanes in the SWD Tournament Final at Richlands Middle School. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.