Reports of baby swept away by floodwaters

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded after reports of a baby being swept away by floodwaters in Fayette County Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Mayor.

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an infant in a creek.

At approximately 8:26 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the the Fayette County 911 Center received a call that a vehicle was stuck in high water in the area of 2179 Paint Creek Road, in Pax, West Virginia.

Dispatchers report the caller stated her infant child was in the vehicle and she was unable to locate the baby,

Rescue crews say divers are having a difficult time searching because the water is so muddy.

Paint Creek Road and Packs Branch Road are both covered by water and are impassable, officials say.

The Fayette County Swift Water Rescue along with deputies of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

Further information has not been released at this time.

