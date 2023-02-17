Princeton Senior High School placed on lockdown due to outside threat
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools says Princeton Senior High School was placed on lockdown due to a person in Princeton wielding a weapon from a vehicle. The Princeton Police Department were able to arrest the suspect and the lockdown was lifted after a brief period.
Mercer County Schools adds that in an unrelated but almost simultaneous event a student in the school’s office became aggressive towards administrative staff. They say the student tried to leave the office and a school resource officer tried to intervene with the student but they became physical. They add that there was no weapon involved in the altercation.
