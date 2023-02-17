Owner of missing dogs charged in relation to their deaths

Published: Feb. 16, 2023
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of two missing dogs reported stolen from a Franklin County park has been arrested after they were found to be shot to death.

The two dogs were originally reported stolen on February 7 after their owner said two men lured the dogs into a white car after he says they broke away from him to chase a squirrel.

A $4,000 reward was being offered for their return.

The dogs were then found dead on February 14 according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. A candlelight vigil was planned by the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for Saturday, February 18.

After the dogs were found, their bodies were sent to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech for necropsies. Their cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds.

The owner of the dogs, Terry Eugene Michel, 58-years-old of Ferrum, was arrested and charged on Thursday, February 16 in relation to the incident.

Michel was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

Michel is being held without bond.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the reported theft and subsequent deaths of the dogs had no connection to Waid Park, the park the owner said they were at when he claimed two men stole them.

