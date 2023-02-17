New day care service opens in Lerona

Ribbon cutting for "Stop N Playville"
Ribbon cutting for "Stop N Playville"(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new day care service has opened in Mercer County. “Stop N Playville Childcare LLC” had it’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday. The new day care is now accepting children in the Pipestem and Lerona area into their doors.

The owner says previously she had an at home day care that ran at full capacity. Now she says she’s expanded and can offer her services to more people in the community.

“Previously I had opened an in home day care center. I’ve stayed at full capacity since opening so I decided that for our community that it would be nice to be able to provide child care,” said Abbee Tiller.

The day care is open Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm. The day care can be reached at 304-301-2098.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Summers County flooding
Summers County flooding
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County