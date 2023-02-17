New day care service opens in Lerona

LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new day care service has opened in Mercer County. “Stop N Playville Childcare LLC” had it’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday. The new day care is now accepting children in the Pipestem and Lerona area into their doors.

The owner says previously she had an at home day care that ran at full capacity. Now she says she’s expanded and can offer her services to more people in the community.

“Previously I had opened an in home day care center. I’ve stayed at full capacity since opening so I decided that for our community that it would be nice to be able to provide child care,” said Abbee Tiller.

The day care is open Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm. The day care can be reached at 304-301-2098.

