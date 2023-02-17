Mudslide in Mingo County knocks houses from foundation

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide in Mingo County knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.

A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(Charles Runyon)
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(Charles Runyon)

According to Mingo County dispatch two to three houses were involved, and anywhere from three to six train cars derailed and went into the creek on Ragland Road.

The call came in around 5:39 Friday morning.

Dispatch says no one is hurt, however, officials are trying to rescue someone from one of the houses.

Delbarton Fire Department is on scene along with EMS.

A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.(WSAZ/Charles Runyon)

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

