Mudslide in Mingo County knocks houses from foundation

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide in Mingo County knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek, dispatchers confirm Friday morning.

According to Mingo County dispatch two to three houses were involved, and anywhere from three to six train cars derailed and went into the creek on Ragland Road.

The call came in around 5:39 Friday morning.

Dispatch says no one is hurt, however, officials are trying to rescue someone from one of the houses.

Delbarton Fire Department is on scene along with EMS.

