Holler Art Gallery in Princeton calls for artists

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Calling artists of all mediums- the Holler Art Gallery on Mercer Street in Princeton is looking for submissions.

For their first juried show they are asking for artwork that involves animals. The gallery’s owner says he chose a broad theme so that artists of all disciplines can apply.

“With the call to artists hopefully we’ll get people that have never been in the gallery before. That’s a part of the reason we are here is to give artists and people that may just be interested in art an opportunity to see some local stuff and show their appreciation for it,” said Richard Shrewsbury

Artists interested in submitting to this juried show can send photos of their work to hollergallery@outlook.com

