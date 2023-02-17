High water and slick roads will both be concerns Friday night-early Saturday

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Though the heavy rain has ended, runoff continues to make its way into creeks, rivers, and streams. Flooding will be possible this evening. By midnight, water levels should be receding.

AS OF 5:30 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

FLOOD WARNINGS WILL CONTINUE FOR PORTIONS OF RALEIGH, FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, MCDOWELL, WYOMING, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH TONIGHT. GET THE LATES WEATHER ALERTS HERE: Alerts (wvva.com)

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be cold and windy overnight, with temps plummeting into the teens and 20s, and winds at times out of the NW gusting on occasion from 30-50 MPH.

CURRENT ADVISORIES (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties, where gusts to 50 will be possible.

WIND CHILL FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chills could dip into the single digits for some as we head into early Saturday. FROZEN RAINWATER/BLACK ICE could make FOR SLICK AREAS OVERNIGHT-EARLY SATURDAY. DRIVE WITH CAUTION!

SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday itself will bring more sunshine and seasonable temps, with highs in the 40s. Saturday night will be cool and clear with lows around freezing or just above.

FUTURECAST - SUNDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We will continue to warm up into Sunday, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week is looking warm but on the wetter side...STAY TUNED!

