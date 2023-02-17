High water and slick roads will both be concerns Friday night-early Saturday

Runoff and dropping temperatures will plague us into the first part of the weekend
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Though the heavy rain has ended, runoff continues to make its way into creeks, rivers, and streams. Flooding will be possible this evening. By midnight, water levels should be receding.

AS OF 5:30 PM
AS OF 5:30 PM(WVVA WEATHER)

FLOOD WARNINGS WILL CONTINUE FOR PORTIONS OF RALEIGH, FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, MCDOWELL, WYOMING, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH TONIGHT. GET THE LATES WEATHER ALERTS HERE: Alerts (wvva.com)

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be cold and windy overnight, with temps plummeting into the teens and 20s, and winds at times out of the NW gusting on occasion from 30-50 MPH.

CURRENT ADVISORIES
CURRENT ADVISORIES(WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties, where gusts to 50 will be possible.

WIND CHILL FORECAST
WIND CHILL FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chills could dip into the single digits for some as we head into early Saturday. FROZEN RAINWATER/BLACK ICE could make FOR SLICK AREAS OVERNIGHT-EARLY SATURDAY. DRIVE WITH CAUTION!

SATURDAY
SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday itself will bring more sunshine and seasonable temps, with highs in the 40s. Saturday night will be cool and clear with lows around freezing or just above.

FUTURECAST - SUNDAY
FUTURECAST - SUNDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We will continue to warm up into Sunday, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week is looking warm but on the wetter side...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Full forecast (2-17-23)
Full forecast (2-17-23)
Full Forecast (2/17)
Full Forecast (2/17)
Upslope snow showers are expected across our western facing slopes this afternoon.
A big cool down is on the way today
Full video forecast (2/17)
Full video forecast (2/17)