Heavy rainfall floods parts of Raleigh and Wyoming counties

RALEIGH & WYOMING COUNTIES, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents across Raleigh and Wyoming counties were washed out after heavy rainfall overnight on Thursday and into Friday. Many of the residents in those areas woke up to their homes surrounded by water.

While some roads, such as Mattesville Road in Stover, were completely impassable, others were extremely difficult to navigate. Large pockets of water along Coal River Road posed numerous challenges for drivers along Route 99 on Friday.

In Wyoming County, it was a similar scene as large sections of the road flooded near Westside High School.

In nearby Lillydale, residents also experienced flooding. But this was not the first time Bobby Cook has seen his basement under water. The Westdale Road resident said flooding on that street is a recurring nightmare for him and his neighbors.

“The water comes from behind the Church this way and across the road into our house because the sewer lines are so backed up.”

Despite multiple attempts to get help from the state, his neighbor, Raymond Meade, said residents continue to get the runaround. “You can look at every drain here and the line is clogged up. But this isn’t coming from the river, it’s rainwater.”

Both residents expressed frustration over having to constantly keep their children inside. “No, they can’t play in that unless that want a Tetanus shot,” added Meade.

WVVA News reached out to the Dept. of Highways for additional insight as to the issues in Lillydale. As for the rest of Raleigh and Wyoming county, the water levels appeared to be receding as of late Friday afternoon.

