Governor Youngkin announces 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

Governor’s Fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites.

“I can’t say enough good things about the Governor’s Fellow Program. It was transformative for both my personal development and professional career post-graduation,” said Ciara Rascona, 2022 Governor’s Fellow.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday, March 5, and interviews will begin on March 13.

You can learn more information about the program here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Summers County flooding
Summers County flooding
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County
Flooding in Tazewell County
Ribbon cutting for "Stop N Playville"
New day care service opens in Lerona