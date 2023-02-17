In Focus Preview: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Blackberry Winter is a non-profit, based in Tazewell County, Virginia. Its goal is to provide furniture and beds to people in need. Since its founding in 2018, it has furnished 282 homes and given more than 700 beds, according to the non-profit’s founder Teri Crawford Brown.

Blackberry Winter works exclusively out of storage units in Cedar Bluff. Click here to watch a story about Blackberry Winter which aired on WVVA in Nov. 2022.

As for the non-profit’s name, Crawford Brown said the inspiration came from a loved one.

“Blackberry Winter is an Appalachian saying that refers to a cold period in May. My mawmaw always called it a cold snap,” said Crawford Brown.

Crawford Brown is also a professional motivational speaker. To learn more and to get in touch with her, email her at tericrawfordbrown@gmail.com

On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Crawford Brown and Jorge Rey, the man who created a documentary about Blackberry Winter in 2022.

