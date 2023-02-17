In Focus Preview: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes

It’s called Blackberry Winter, and it also provides beds to those in need.
The non-profit helps provide furniture and beds to people in need.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Blackberry Winter is a non-profit, based in Tazewell County, Virginia. Its goal is to provide furniture and beds to people in need. Since its founding in 2018, it has furnished 282 homes and given more than 700 beds, according to the non-profit’s founder Teri Crawford Brown.

Blackberry Winter works exclusively out of storage units in Cedar Bluff. Click here to watch a story about Blackberry Winter which aired on WVVA in Nov. 2022.

As for the non-profit’s name, Crawford Brown said the inspiration came from a loved one.

“Blackberry Winter is an Appalachian saying that refers to a cold period in May. My mawmaw always called it a cold snap,” said Crawford Brown.

Crawford Brown is also a professional motivational speaker. To learn more and to get in touch with her, email her at tericrawfordbrown@gmail.com

Where can I learn more?

To visit Blackberry Winter’s website, go here.

When does this In Focus air? Who will be featured?

This edition of In Focus airs on Sun. Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. on WVVA.

On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Crawford Brown and Jorge Rey, the man who created a documentary about Blackberry Winter in 2022.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

