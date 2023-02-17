Flooding in Tazewell County

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County was one of many counties in the two Virginias impacted by flooding.

Richlands Police department started receiving calls early Friday morning. Several patrol officers went out in search of raising waters caused by excessive rain. Clinch Street, River Road, and the Dalton addition were some of the roads that were affected.

Barricades were put up stopping traffic from crossing through the high water. The police urge citizens to always call when seeing water start to rise.

“Major roads, like I said, there are four right now that I know of for sure that’s been blocked,” said Capt. Adam Crouse of the Richlands Police Department. “You have your little side streets that water has come up that we ask the citizens that if there is a problem to call us and we’ll come out and block that road off.”

Crouse reemphasized that when you see water rising like it did today, to call your local law enforcement. Tazewell saw flooding throughout the county, but the largest concentration came in Richlands.

