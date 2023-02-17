Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies

PAX, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday afternoon, an 11-week old’s body was found in a vehicle that had been swept away by flood waters in the Pax area of Fayette County. Law enforcement officials say the baby was found still buckled in his car seat inside a car that had been submerged in water for hours. The vehicle was located across from the Corner Gas and Grill business in Pax around 2:30 p.m.

The original distress call came around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Around a dozen agencies responded to the scene, according to Fridley, including: the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Swift-Water Rescue Team, the Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Pax Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Beckley-Raleigh County Office of Emergency Management, the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management, the Beaver Fire Department Dive Team, and the American Red Cross.

The waters are as high as 18 feet in some areas, but they were so murky divers were having a hard time seeing. They were eventually able to equip sonar technology and Fridley says he believes that is what led them to locate the vehicle and the child. Crews has since pulled back from the scene and the sheriff’s department will continue to investigate.

Additional information from Sheriff Fridley:

He said the vehicle was located around 2:30 p.m. Friday, and it was completely submerged when crews found the baby’s body inside. Fayette County deputies interviewed the mother. They learned she had misjudged the depth of the water, drove in the road and realized it was too deep.

“She then attempted to get the baby from the vehicle, when the vehicle was swept away. The area in which the vehicle was recovered, had areas with water as deep as 18 feet. Muddy water made visibility near zero, hindering first responders and their ability to search,” said Sheriff Fridley.

“We cannot stress enough, the importance of not driving through flood waters. water depth is very hard to judge, as well as it is hard to judge the speed of moving water. It is best to remember the phrase ‘don’t drown, turn around.’”

He added “please join us in praying for the mother and the family due to this tragic accident. we would also like to pray for the first responders who were involved.” Sheriff Fridley also thanked all the agencies involved today as well from Fayette County and surrounding areas.

An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.