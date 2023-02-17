Bringing a historic hotel back to life

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is an update on a story featured during black history month 2022 when WVVA featured some of the green book listings in West Virginia and Virginia. The Hotel Thelma in Bluefield, West Virginia was listed in the green book as a safe place for African Americans to find food and lodging in mercer county during the days of segregation.

Some major music stars and entertainers have slept under this roof including Ike and Tina Turner, James Brown and Little Richard to name a few. On Thursday, the city board in Bluefield learned more about possibilities for the hotel.

A presentation was made to board leaders by the property’s owner Rev. James Mitchell, and Skip Crane, a leader in the arts community. Their goal is to breathe new life into this old hotel.

“It would be an asset. it will be a museum. it will hopefully house individuals such as Bluefield State. We also hope to have a restaurant in there and also entertainment,” said Rev. Mitchell.

Rev. Mitchell hopes to complete the project in two years.

Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma. (WVVA)

