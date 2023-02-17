A big cool down is on the way today

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE LOCATIONS SHADED. (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, BUCHANAN, AND PORTIONS OF POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THIS AREA WHICH HAS RESULTED IN FLOODING. ROCKSLIDES/MUDSLIDES AND HIGH WATER OVER ROADWAYS ARE BEING REPORTED ALL ACROSS THIS REGION. IF YOU COME ACROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNIES UNTIL 4 AM TONIGHT. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES.

Rain is continuing to fall across our region this morning as a cold front moves through. Flooding is occurring in some of our western counties this morning due to heavy rainfall last night and early this morning. Once this cold front departs our area, gusty northwesterly winds will develop which will allow temperatures to drop fast. Most of us will be in the 30s this afternoon, but when you factor in the wind it’ll feel like we are in the 20s. Winds out of the northwest will also allow for some upslope snow showers to develop this afternoon.

Some upslope snow showers will continue to fall along our western facing slopes this evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Most will see trace amounts at best; however, some higher amounts are possible for the higher elevations. Eventually those snow showers will taper off and we’ll see decreasing clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s tonight and it’ll feel even colder when you factor in the wind. Any wet roads could become icy tonight!

We’ll dry out and warm up this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Saturday and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Some more cloud cover will build in on Sunday, but highs will top off in the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some.

Rain will push back into the region on Monday, and we look to stay unsettled through much of next week. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and 60s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

