Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County and taken to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WVVA) -When an injured bobcat from Giles was first brought to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, they were surprised to see a bobcat kitten – an unusual sight this early in the year. The baby bobcat was reportedly walking in circles, appearing dazed. Halley Olsen-Hodges, the director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center says this could be from neurological injuries. It may have been hit by a car.

“When she came in, she was not able to basically stay still. Part of it was probably stress. Probably part of it was probably neurologic. But she was just constantly spinning in circles and not wanting to, you know, kind of flopping over and not moving properly,” says Olsen-Hodges.

Olsen-Hodges says they even had to hold the bobcat to feed it. However, after a couple days in recovery, it’s now eating on its own. The kitten is adjusting to its new environment but is still scared and angry, something she believes is a good sign.

“We have a saying in wildlife rehab that if our patients want to kill us, that makes us happy. If they’re trying to get away... or they want to fight us, that’s good. We’d rather have that than them be friendly,” says Olsen-Hodges.

That’s no exaggeration. Although it’s roughly the size of a housecat, she says it took two people to hold it down for treatment.

“We get a lot of comments when we’ve been posting about the bobcat; everyone’s like, ‘oh, it’s so cute I’d love to take it home, like, it’s just like my cats...’ It’s really not. Like, it is a cat, it does do things that are similar to our domestic cats, but they are two separate entirely different beasts,” says Olsen-Hodges.

Time will tell if the baby bobcat will fully recover, but, for now, those at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center remain optimistic. Olsen-Hodges encourages people to consider donating money or pet food to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to help this bobcat and other wild animals in the area. For more information on donating and what the center does to help wildlife in Virginia can be found on their website.

