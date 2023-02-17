Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys for a man found not guilty of three charges including first degree sexual abuse are speaking out on his behalf. Brandon Williams was found not guilty by a jury of first degree sexual abuse, first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian on Monday.

Prosecutors had alleged that Williams had sexual relations with a 3-year-old girl who was the daughter of his at the time girlfriend. Gail Henderson-Staples and Dwight Staples represented Williams and they say the only evidence prosecutors had against him was an interview by the alleged victim. The two say that the girl was coached to say things that were not true. Adding that Williams was only arrested based off of the girls statements.

Williams’ attorneys had brought in an expert on abused children from South Carolina to back up their thoughts that the girl had been coached into making false statements. They say the girl had also given inconsistent statements to investigators.

“She had previously stated that Brandon Williams did not hurt her. Did not touch her in an offensive manner, that she did not see anything offensive. That he never gave her any boo boo’s or anything then the story switched,” said Attorney Gail Henderson-Staples.

They say the allegations brought against Williams were done so because of a custody dispute. Williams’ girlfriend at the time, Faith Fleming says her step mother wanted custody of the girl who was the alleged victim. Williams’ attorneys backed up this claim and agreed that Williams was caught in the middle.

“She had actually made that statement to the Virginia Department of Social services that she wanted custody and it was in writing. It was part of the documents that we were able to retrieve as a result of discovery in this case,” said Attorney Dwight Staples.

Williams’ attorneys say the jury got this case right and they want the public to accept that Williams did nothing wrong.

“First of all the jury found Brandon not guilty because he isn’t guilty. We would hope that the people of Princeton and of Mercer County would understand that Brandon did not do this,” said Staples.

Multiple witnesses were also called to the stand in the case to speak on Williams relationship with the girl. Staples says there was nothing out of the ordinary about the relationship.

“We thought from the witnesses that he had a very close relationship the little girl. He did things to play with her like any other child or children he was around. He would have to purchase things for her. Actually one of the video footages that was admitted in evidence she was asking where’s Brandon?,” said Staples.

Staples said that Williams was so overwhelmed he won his case that he broke down into tears after the verdict.

