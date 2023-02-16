Woodrow Wilson flies high past rival Oak Hill on court

Flying Eagles dominate Red Devils 61-25 before sectional match
Woodrow Wilson flies high past rival Oak Hill on court
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVVA) - With sectional play coming up, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles traveled to rival Oak Hill Red Devils.

Woodrow Wilson had its way with Oak Hill, dominating after the first quarter 15-1. The Flying Eagles would continue to dominate to halftime, up 33-7, and win 61-25. Josie Cross led the way with 16 points for the Flying Eagles while Taysia Gray had 12 for the Red Devils. Both teams will face in the Class AAAA Region three Section two first round.

