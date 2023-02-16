Woodrow Wilson flies high past rival Oak Hill on court

Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVVA) - With sectional play coming up, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles traveled to rival Oak Hill Red Devils.

Woodrow Wilson had its way with Oak Hill, dominating after the first quarter 15-1. The Flying Eagles would continue to dominate to halftime, up 33-7, and win 61-25. Josie Cross led the way with 16 points for the Flying Eagles while Taysia Gray had 12 for the Red Devils. Both teams will face in the Class AAAA Region three Section two first round.

