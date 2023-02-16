Vaccine clinic offers $50 Goodsons’ gift card for seniors and caregivers

Vaccine
Vaccine(CNN)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Health Department will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 17. The clinic will be by appointment only at the health department. If you’re elderly and have a caregiver there is an added incentive to getting vaccinated.

The McDowell County Commission on Aging is offering seniors and caregivers who get vaccinated a $50 gift card to Goodsons’ Supermarket. The clinic will offer the primary vaccines as well as the booster to those who want them.

“Through some special funding we’re able to award seniors and their caregivers a fifty dollar gift card to the local grocery store if they get their vaccinations or their COVID booster,” said Dr. Donald Reed.

Dr. Reed is the Executive Director for the McDowell County Commission on Aging. Dr. Reed says the money for the gift cards came from the National Council on Aging.

The McDowell County Health Department can be reached at 304-448-2174.

