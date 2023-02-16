TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77

The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.(WVVA)
By Annie Moore and Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews are responding to a tractor trailer accident on I-77.

According to WVVA’s Annie Moore the incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.

Limited information is known at this time as to the crews on scene and if there are any injuries.

Check back for updates.

