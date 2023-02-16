Staying mild but growing unsettled today

Rain is pushing into the region this morning. It will continue to fall off-and-on throughout the day, especially for the western portion of the viewing area. The rain could be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. We’ll be windy today with gusts upwards of 20-30 mph at times. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s and possibly the low 70s for some this afternoon.

More widespread rain will move through our region overnight. The rain could be heavy at times and I’m not going to rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Localized flooding will be a concern tonight especially in low-lying spots and poor-drainage areas. We’ll stay windy tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning, but they will fall into the 30s Friday afternoon. That will allow for rain showers to transition over to snow showers along our western facing slopes throughout the afternoon hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Gusty winds out of the northwest will make it feel even colder tomorrow afternoon/night. Temperatures will eventually fall into the teens and low 20s on Friday night.

We’ll dry out and warm up this weekend. Mainly sunny skies are expected on Saturday as high temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s. More cloud cover will build in on Sunday, but we should stay dry with highs in the 50s for most.

Mild conditions are expected to start off next week, but we will grow unsettled once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

