Repairs set to begin on collapsed Court Street

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents depending on Court Street as a way to and from their homes will have to wait at least a month before the collapsed road is repaired. Area residents says they’ve been dealing with detours due to the situation since the beginning of January.

The landslide has grown over the past few week and so has the concern. Those depending on the roadway say this poses a huge obstacle if they need medical help and an alternate route is subject to train delays.

“We only have one way of getting off this mountain right now with everything blocked. You can see behind me it fell all the way down from one street to the next street. This needs to be done sooner than later. A lot of people use this road going back and forth to the court house,” said Philip Eldridge Jr.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says damaged water lines collapsed the road. There’s good news to share about this situation, the WVDOT says repairs will begin this coming Monday. The project is getting special considerations because of utility and gas lines. Some say they had faith the road would be repaired.

“God built the world, you know God is going to be able to get this road back. If you believe in that and you got the faith. I believe that. I don’t believe this road is anything to God if you got the faith. I think God will get this road back for us. I really believe it,” said Phil Law.

The WVDOT says the timeline for repairs is four weeks and repairs will be heavily dependent on the weather. The WVDOT says the project’s repair estimate is $382,000. We will continue to follow the progress of the road repairs.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.