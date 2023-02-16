Rain continues overnight, changing to light snow on Friday

Temperatures will drop again as we end the work week
FUTURECAST ON FRIDAY
FUTURECAST ON FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STRONG FRONTAL SYSTEM
STRONG FRONTAL SYSTEM(WVVA WEATHER)

As a strong frontal system continues to work through the area, we’ll stay unsettled tonight. Rounds of rain look likely through Friday AM, and locally heavy downpours will remain possible, as well as localized flooding issues.

AREAL FLOOD WARNING
AREAL FLOOD WARNING(WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WARNING WILL CONTINUE FOR PORTIONS OF RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL 7:30 PM THURSDAY. BETWEEN 1-2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. With more on the way, flooding of creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas is expected. Stay safe!

CURRENT WATCHES
CURRENT WATCHES(WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH WILL ALSO CONTINUE FOR FAYETTE AND RALEIGH COUNTIES UNTIL 4 AM FRIDAY MORNING. FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN LOW-LYING AREAS OVERNIGHT DUE TO RUNOFF.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be cloudy, breezy, and still mild for this time of year with temps hitting the upper 40s-low 50s by Friday AM.

FRIDAY PLANNER
FRIDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring some rain to start the day, but as the front pulls away, winds will shift out of the NW and colder air will surge in. We’ll feel temps drop, and by Friday afternoon, we’ll be back in the 30s. Any lingering rain will turn to light scattered snow showers Friday afternoon-evening. We could see some slick areas as temps fall well-below freezing into the teens and 20s Friday night-early Sat. Accumulations look little to none though, generally a trace to 1″ across our area.

SNOW TOTALS
SNOW TOTALS(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine, and temps will gradually warm back up. Highs will be back in the 40s Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

